Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.75 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of Helen of Troy worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $188.66 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $209.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.86 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,848,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,577. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

