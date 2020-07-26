Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.30% of ONE Gas worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. BofA Securities raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

