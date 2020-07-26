Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $359.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $372.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.