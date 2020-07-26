Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of First American Financial worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First American Financial by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

