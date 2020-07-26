Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gentex were worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $85,726,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Gentex by 25.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $14,178,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gentex by 9.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,319,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 285,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.