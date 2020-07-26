Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 659 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

