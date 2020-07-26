Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $198.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average of $166.57. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. BofA Securities raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

