Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of Catalent worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 47.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

