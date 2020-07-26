Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.47. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

