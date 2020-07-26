Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,112,000 after purchasing an additional 331,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 873,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

