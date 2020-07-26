Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG opened at $146.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $403,333.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,470 shares of company stock worth $32,702,233. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.