Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 24,394 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,394 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,201,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $223,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

NYSE:BK opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

