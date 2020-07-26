Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,972 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

