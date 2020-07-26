Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,627 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after acquiring an additional 985,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $65.06 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

