RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 0.2%

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,620 ($32.24) and last traded at GBX 2,606 ($32.07), approximately 21,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 59,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600 ($32.00).

RHIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RHI Magnesita has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,878.33 ($47.73).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,568.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,638.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.98.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.