Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 9,576 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after buying an additional 1,905,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,987,000 after buying an additional 954,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,626,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Shares of A opened at $94.81 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

