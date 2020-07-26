Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after buying an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,263,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,131,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $76.64 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.