Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,115 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after buying an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,978,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,545,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,343,000 after buying an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

