Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,323 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,503,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $139,159,000 after acquiring an additional 734,319 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 535,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,723.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 276,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Shares of EXPE opened at $83.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

