Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 19,917 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DLR opened at $146.99 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

