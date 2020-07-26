Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 331,998 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,998 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of CIT Group worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT opened at $19.06 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.