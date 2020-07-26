Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.43.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $246.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,725,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,763 shares of company stock worth $174,931,133 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

