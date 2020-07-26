Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $109,327.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $78,483.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,383 shares of company stock worth $38,245,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $151.17 on Friday. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -171.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

