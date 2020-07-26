Royal Bank of Canada Increases FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $120.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSV. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $115.91 on Friday. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 0.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

