Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €86.27 ($96.94).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €88.54 ($99.48) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.08. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($103.78).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

