Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) versus Travelzoo (OTCMKTS:TZOO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Salon Media Group and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Salon Media Group and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A Travelzoo -5.56% 2.30% 0.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salon Media Group and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon Media Group N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.59 $4.16 million N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Salon Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Salon Media Group has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Salon Media Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business. It also hosts dynamic content, such as video, slideshows, and images. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

