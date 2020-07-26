Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sanmina worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sanmina by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 184,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at $512,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.