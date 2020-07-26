SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SAP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SAP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in SAP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SAP from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $158.62 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $165.28. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

