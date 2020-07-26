SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,037 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after acquiring an additional 221,278 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,462,000 after acquiring an additional 89,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.82.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $296,517.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.68 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,733.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

