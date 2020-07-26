Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

