Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,249 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Semtech were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Semtech by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Semtech by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after buying an additional 323,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 185,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $270,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,000.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,390.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

