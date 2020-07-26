SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,855 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after purchasing an additional 554,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 533,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,328,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

