SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,306 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of PriceSmart worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

