SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 27.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 6.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Watsco by 86.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

NYSE:WSO opened at $227.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.52. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $232.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

