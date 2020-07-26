SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

NYSE J opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

