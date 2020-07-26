SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 604.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $133.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $143.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.