SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 71,080 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,080 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ball by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ball by 79.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 246,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $73.16 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

