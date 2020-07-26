Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.58 Million

Brokerages expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $202.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $204.50 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $139.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $797.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $798.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $921.60 million, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $936.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 961,268 shares in the company, valued at $16,995,218.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

