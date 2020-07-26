Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Sixt Leasing SE (FRA:LNSX) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €17.40 ($19.55) and last traded at €17.40 ($19.55), 6,706 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €17.50 ($19.66).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.70.

Sixt Leasing Company Profile (FRA:LNSX)

Sixt Leasing SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and associated services to corporate customers; and operates online retail business through sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de Websites, as well as offers additional services, such as accident and breakdown management, an inspection package, and an insurance package.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.