Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) Stock Price Up 100%

Soupman Inc (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ)’s share price rose 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 55,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 87,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ)

Soupman, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Soupman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soupman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.