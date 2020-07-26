SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Stock Position Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 58,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $27.21.

