Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

