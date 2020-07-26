Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $30.88 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 46.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $157,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

