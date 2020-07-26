Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after buying an additional 164,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after buying an additional 247,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $141.88 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. Citigroup raised their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

