Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 4,058,021 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

