Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $193.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $204.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.