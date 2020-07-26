TD Securities Increases Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target to $79.00

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 114.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of L stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. Loews has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Loews by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Loews by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

