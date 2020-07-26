Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total value of $161,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $212.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $237.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

