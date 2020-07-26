The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 775,861 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.50 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

