Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

